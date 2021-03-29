FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Samba Stars Objectives challenge

On March 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a second FUT Birthday Objectives challenge. This one is a Brazilian-themed challenge, as players can get their hands on three new FUT Birthday cards, as well as some more XP. Let’s go over what you need to do in order to complete this challenge.

To fully complete this challenge, FIFA users will need to fulfill four separate objectives. All of these challenges must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

The four objectives for this challenge are as follows:

Goals Galore – Score 12 goals using Brazilian players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad (rewards are 74 OVR LB Paulo Otavio and 100 XP)

– Score 12 goals using Brazilian players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad (rewards are 74 OVR LB Paulo Otavio and 100 XP) Passing Party – Assist six goals using Brazilian players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad (reward is 100 XP)

– Assist six goals using Brazilian players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad (reward is 100 XP) Brazilian Bash – Play 10 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad (rewards are 74 OVR ST Marcos Andre and 250 XP)

– Play 10 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad (rewards are 74 OVR ST Marcos Andre and 250 XP) Winning Wish – Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad (rewards is 100 XP)

Players who complete all four receive a 74 OVR player card of Rennes midfielder Dalbert and 100 XP.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 19.

