FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Silver Stars Scott Dann Objectives challenge

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new FUT Silver Stars challenge on March 31. This is the first FUT Silver Stars challenge of the new season, and this week, FIFA players can get their hands on a 74 OVR FUT Birthday card of Crystal Palace back Scott Dann. So, how can you add this English defender to your FUT collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete Scott Dann Silver Stars Objectives challenge

To complete the Scott Dann Silver Stars challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three separate objectives. All three of these Objectives must be fulfilled in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge.

The three objectives are as follows:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Screenshot from Gamepur

Players who complete all three of these objectives will receive 150 XP and the 74 OVR FUT Birthday Dann card.

All of the objectives listed above must be completed in the Silver Lounge, which requires an all-Silver squad. Be sure to get those games in, if you plan on adding the Crystal Palace defender to your team.

