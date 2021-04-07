FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Silver Stars Walace Objectives challenge

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new FUT Silver Stars challenge on April 7. This week, FIFA players can get their hands on a 74 OVR FUT Birthday card of Udinese CDM Walace. So, how can you add this Brazilian midfielder to your FUT collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete Silver Stars Walace Objectives challenge

Normally, FIFA players would need to complete a set of objectives in the FUT Silver Lounge. This week, however, is a bit different. In order to complete the FUT Birthday Walace Silver Stars challenge, FIFA players will need to complete all three objectives within The Playground, not the Silver Lounge.

The three objectives are as follows:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: The Playground (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: The Playground (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: The Playground (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: The Playground (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: The Playground (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three of these objectives will receive 150 XP and the 74 OVR FUT Birthday Dann card.

You can find The Playground at the Friendly selection screen. The good news is that the team requirements for The Playground are exactly the same as the Silver Lounge, so you won’t need to tweak your Silver team.

This challenge is slated to expire on April 14.