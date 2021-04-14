FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Sol Campbell SBC – Requirements and solutions
Looking to add Campbell to your squad?
During the second weekend of April, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released three new Icon Squad Building Challenges. FIFA players now have a chance to get three new Prime Icon Moment players: Didier Drogba, Andrea Pirlo, and former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur back Sol Campbell. So, what do you need to do in order to get the legendary English back on your squad? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete Icon Sol Campbell SBC
In order to complete the Campbell SBC, FIFA players will need to complete seven different lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for each of the seven are as follows:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
The Sentinel
- Starting players – 11
- Tottenham Hotspur players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
The Invincibles
- Starting players – 11
- Arsenal players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
The Three Lions
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
League Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Top-notch
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- LF: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)
- RF: RM Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)
- MCM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR)
- LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Nicholas Nkoulou (80 OVR)
- MCB: CB Chris Smalling (80 OVR)
- RCB: TOTW RWB Adam Reach (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
The Sentinel
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- LM: CM Mateo Kovavic (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR)
- LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Sergio Reguilon (82 OVR)
- LCB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Joao Cancelo (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
The Invincibles
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)
- LCB: GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
The Three Lions
- ST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)
- LM: LM Heung Min Son (87 OVR)
- RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)
- RCM: GK Ederson (88 OVR)
- CAM: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)
- LB: TOTW ST Kasper Dolberg (82 OVR)
- LCB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
- RCB: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
League Legend
- LST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- RST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- LM: LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR)
- RM: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
- LCM: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- LB: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)
- RCB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- RB: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 30.