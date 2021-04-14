FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Sol Campbell SBC – Requirements and solutions

During the second weekend of April, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released three new Icon Squad Building Challenges. FIFA players now have a chance to get three new Prime Icon Moment players: Didier Drogba, Andrea Pirlo, and former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur back Sol Campbell. So, what do you need to do in order to get the legendary English back on your squad? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete Icon Sol Campbell SBC

In order to complete the Campbell SBC, FIFA players will need to complete seven different lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the seven are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

The Sentinel

Starting players – 11

Tottenham Hotspur players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

The Invincibles

Starting players – 11

Arsenal players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

The Three Lions

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Top-notch

ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) LF: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR) RF: RM Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)

RM Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR) LCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)

CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR) MCM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) RCM: CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR)

CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR) LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)

LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR) LCB: CB Nicholas Nkoulou (80 OVR)

CB Nicholas Nkoulou (80 OVR) MCB: CB Chris Smalling (80 OVR)

CB Chris Smalling (80 OVR) RCB: TOTW RWB Adam Reach (82 OVR)

TOTW RWB Adam Reach (82 OVR) GK: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

The Sentinel

ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) LM: CM Mateo Kovavic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovavic (83 OVR) RM: RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR)

RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR) LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) RCM: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)

CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR) CDM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LB: LB Sergio Reguilon (82 OVR)

LB Sergio Reguilon (82 OVR) LCB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)

CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR) RB: RB Joao Cancelo (83 OVR)

RB Joao Cancelo (83 OVR) GK: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

The Invincibles

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR) RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)

CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) CAM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)

LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR) LCB: GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR)

GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR) RCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR) GK: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

The Three Lions

ST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (88 OVR) LM: LM Heung Min Son (87 OVR)

LM Heung Min Son (87 OVR) RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

RM Pizzi (84 OVR) LCM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR) RCM: GK Ederson (88 OVR)

GK Ederson (88 OVR) CAM: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR) LB: TOTW ST Kasper Dolberg (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Kasper Dolberg (82 OVR) LCB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR) RCB: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) RB: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

League Legend

LST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) RST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) LM: LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR)

LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR) RM: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR) LCM: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) LB: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)

GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR) LCB: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR) RCB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) RB: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 30.