FIFA 21: How to complete Bundesliga League Player II Florian Niederlechner Objectives challenge

On April 16, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a brand new season-based Objectives challenge. For this one, FIFA players can complete a number of objectives in order to acquire an 89 OVR player item of FC Augsburg striker Florian Niederlechner. So, what are the objectives for this challenge? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to League Player II Niederlechner Objectives challenge

To fully complete this challenge, FIFA users will need to fulfill five separate objectives. All of these challenges must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

The five objectives for this challenge are as follows:

Bundesliga Wins – Win 15 matches using only Bundesliga players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP)

– Win 15 matches using only Bundesliga players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP) Scoring Prowess – Score 30 goals using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP)

– Score 30 goals using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP) Assist Kings – Assist 20 goals using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP)

– Assist 20 goals using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP) Bundesliga Range – Score an Outside of the Box goal using Bundesliga players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 250 XP)

– Score an Outside of the Box goal using Bundesliga players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 250 XP) Finesse Touch – Score a Finesse goal using Bundesliga players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 250 XP)

Screenshot from Gamepur

Players who complete all five will receive 300 XP and the 89 OVR player item of Niederlechner.

Like with the Marco Asensio League Player Objectives challenge, keep in mind that all of these must be completed in the Managerial Masterpiece, so team-building skills will be very important. There’s a 79 OVR cap on each team, so make sure that your squad meets those requirements. Also, make sure to stack your squad with Bundesliga players.

If you’re looking for lineup ideas, here’s one that might work for you:

Team Formation – 4-3-3

Team Overall – 79 OVR

ST: ST Erling Haaland (84 OVR)

ST Erling Haaland (84 OVR) LW: LM Moussa Diaby (81 OVR)

LM Moussa Diaby (81 OVR) RW: RW Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR)

RW Karim Bellarabi (82 OVR) LCM: CM Steven Zuber (74 OVR)

CM Steven Zuber (74 OVR) MCM: CM Suat Serdar (78 OVR)

CM Suat Serdar (78 OVR) RCM: CM Reinhold Yabo (70 OVR)

CM Reinhold Yabo (70 OVR) LB: LB Alphonso Davies (81 OVR)

LB Alphonso Davies (81 OVR) LCB: CB Omer Toprak (76 OVR)

CB Omer Toprak (76 OVR) RCB: CB Kevin Vogt (77 OVR)

CB Kevin Vogt (77 OVR) RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)

RB Lars Bender (82 OVR) GK: GK Alexander Nubel (75 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN.