FIFA 21: How to complete Pol Lirola FUT Silver Stars Objectives challenge

In addition to a new Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new FUT Silver Stars challenge on April 21. This week, FIFA players can get their hands on a 74 OVR Team of the Week card of OM midfielder Pol Lirola. So, how can you add the Spanish midfielder to your FUT collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete Pol Lirola Silver Stars Objectives challenge

To complete the Pol Lirola Silver Stars challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three separate objectives. All three of these Objectives must be fulfilled in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge.

The three objectives are as follows:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the 74 OVR Team of the Week card of Pol Lirola.

As with most of the Silver Stars challenge, you’ll need a team full of Silver cards and compete in the Silver Lounge in order to pick up this new player item. Make sure to get your games in this week if you are looking to add this speedy Spanish midfielder to your collection.

This challenge expires on April 28.