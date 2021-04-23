FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Nick Powell Objectives challenge

It’s Team of the Season time in FIFA 21, as EA Sports started the promo by unveiling the Community TOTW recipients on April 23. In addition to the Community TOTS release, EA Sports and the FIFA team released two new TOTS Objectives challenge, one for Angel Correa and the other for Stock City CAM Nick Powell. So, how can you get your hands on the English midfielder? Let’s go over what you need to do.

In order to get the 88 OVR Team of the Season Powell card, FIFA players will need to complete four different objectives. The four objectives are as follows:

Midfield Magic – Assist 10 goals using EFL Championship midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 300 XP and Gold Pack)

– Assist 10 goals using EFL Championship midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 300 XP and Gold Pack) EFL Excellence – Score in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with at least one players from each EFL league in your starting squad: Championship, League One, League Two (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Score in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with at least one players from each EFL league in your starting squad: Championship, League One, League Two (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Championship Class – Score using EFL Championship players in five separate Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using EFL Championship players in five separate Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Potters’ Passer – Assist with a Through Ball using English players in eight separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot from Gamepur

Players who complete all four will receive 300 XP and the 88 OVR Powell card.

The good news is that all of these can be completed in Squad Battles. The bad news is that this is an EFL-focused challenge, so the objectives could be a bit challenging, given the team and league requirements. Ideally, you would like to stack your roster full of English midfielders from the EFL Championship to try to bang out the first three challenges, then mix up the squad and put just English players in for the final one.

Players that you could use for this challenge include:

EoE (93 OVR) or Base (77 OVR) Wayne Rooney

TOTW (81 OVR) or TOTS (89 OVR) Teemu Pukki

TOTS Matt Jay (85 OVR)

TOTS Callum Elder (85 OVR)

Foundations Emiliano Buendia (86 OVR)

Base Will Hughes (76 OVR)

Base Todd Cantwell (74 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 30.