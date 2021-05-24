FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Antony Objectives challenge

On May 24, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team began honoring the top players in the Eredivisie from this season. Several Eredivisie TOTS player items were made available in packs, and a new Objectives challenge went live as well. FIFA players now have a chance to add a new 90 OVR card of Ajax winger Antony to their collection, and here’s what you need to do in order to acquire it.

How to complete TOTS Antony Objectives challenge

Much like with the TOTS Moments Felipe Caicedo challenge that went live this past Friday, FIFA players will need to complete four different objectives for this challenge. The four objectives are as follows:

Venomous Volley – Score a Volley in three Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

Score two goals in two separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Brazilian players (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

Assist with a Cross in three separate Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with at least five Eredivisie players in your starting lineup (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

Score in seven Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 4* Skill Moves (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all five will receive 300 XP and the 90 OVR TOTS Antony card.

The good news with this particular challenge is that only one requires Eredivisie players in the lineup. So, you could, in theory, grind the first three with Serie A and 4* Skill Moves players if you still need to work on the Caicedo challenge. However, because the Crossing Class objective requires Brazilian players, you might need only be able to get two done with players from the Italian-based league. That’s because the highest-rated Brazilian players in the Serie A are either midfielders or backs.

Nevertheless, you will still need Brazilian players to get this done. If you’re looking for Brazilian Eredivisie players to get this done, look towards players like David Neres, Antony’s base card, and Danilo Pereira da Silva. Danilo has an 85 OVR card in the game, and one that can be obtained by completing the Eredivisie Squad Foundations II challenge.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 28.