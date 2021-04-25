FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Duvan Zapata SBC – Requirements and solutions

A day after Team of the Season (TOTS) Objectives challenges for Nick Powell and Angel Correa were released, the Serie A got some love from the FIFA 21 team. Atalanta attack Duvan Zapata received a special TOTS card in FIFA 21, and players can now complete a special Squad Building Challenge and pick up his 90 OVR card. So, how do you complete this one? Let’s go over the requirements, plus a solution that could help you add Zapata to your collection.

How to complete TOTS Duvan Zapata SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

In order to complete the Zapata SBC, FIFA players will only need to complete one lineup of 11 players. The requirement for the lineup are as follows:

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Screenshot from Gamepur

Solutions

Thanks to the fact that only one lineup is required for this challenge, it shouldn’t cost you more than 110,000 Coins in order to add Zapata to your squad. Here’s a solution that you could use, should you need any help:

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR) RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) CAM: GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR)

GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR) LCDM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR) LCB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) RCB: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)

CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Roman Yaremchuk (86 OVR)

TOTW ST Roman Yaremchuk (86 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 30.