FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Marouane Fellaini SBC – Requirements and solutions

On May 24, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team began to honor the top performers from this past season in the Chinese Super League (CSL). In addition to adding CSL Team of the Season (TOTS) cards into pack, a new TOTS Squad Building Challenge was released as well. FIFA players can now look to add a new 91 OVR player item to their collection, one that features Shandong Luneng midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

So, how can you add the Belgium midfielder to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus solutions for this particular challenge.

How to complete TOTS Marouane Fellaini SBC

To complete the Fellaini Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will only need to fill out one lineup of 11 players. This lineup, which is set to the 3-4-1-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – Min. 1

Belgium players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

SBCs featuring players from the Chinese Super League typically don’t cost a lot, and that sentiment remains true here. Even though this lineup requires one Team of the Week or Team of the Season card, you really should only expect to pay around 80,000-85,000 Coins for this challenge. If you need solutions, here’s a set that could help out out:

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) CAM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) LCM: CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR) RCM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) LCB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) MCB: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) RCB: TOTW RM Christian Fassnacht (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Christian Fassnacht (84 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 28.