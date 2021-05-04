FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Mitchell te Vrede Objectives Challenge

On March 3, EA Sports added a new minor league into packs for the ongoing Team of the Season promo. The Saudi Pro League joined the Premier League, giving players access to even more high-rated players. One of those players is Dutch striker Mitchell te Vrede. The 29-year-old is one of the deadliest strikers in the league, netting 14 goals across all competitions. Players can now earn his TOTS card via Objectives. Let’s go over what you need to do to unlock the 89 OVR striker.

How to complete TOTS Mitchell te Vrede Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similarly to the Patrick Bamford challenge that dropped, players need to finish four different objectives. They can all be finished in single-player Squad Battles, making this a very easy card to pick up.The four objectives are as follows:

Saudi Scoring – Score using Saudi Pro League players in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Profesional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using Saudi Pro League players in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Profesional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Weak Foot Work – Score two goals in two separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Classdifficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 4* Weak Foot (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Score two goals in two separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Classdifficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 4* Weak Foot (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Pro League Lineup – Assist with a Cross in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Profesional difficulty (or Rivals) with at least five Saudi Pro League players in your starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist with a Cross in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Profesional difficulty (or Rivals) with at least five Saudi Pro League players in your starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Dazzling Dutch – Score and Assist in six Squad Battles Wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Dutch players (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all four will receive 300 XP and the 89 OVR te Vrede card.

Again, this challenge can be completed fully in Squad Battles. Simply stick a few Saudi Pro League players and a Dutch player or two into your squad, play the low- chemistry Squad Battles, and knock this out in six quick games. You can also use all silver players and knock out The Silver Beasts Objectives challenge to score yourself a Rare Mega Pack while you’re at it.

This challenge ends on May 7, when Season 5 comes to an end. Make sure to wrap this up before then.