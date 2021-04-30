FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Patrick Bamford Objectives challenge

EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new Team of the Season (TOTS) Objectives challenge on April 30. FIFA players can pick up two new TOTS cards from the Premier League, a 91 OVR player item of midfielder Rodri, and an 89 OVR item of Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. So, how can you get this English attacker on your squad? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete TOTS Patrick Bamford Objectives challenge

Much like with the Nick Powell challenge from last week, FIFA players will need to fulfill four different objectives in order to unlock the 89 OVR card. The four objectives are as follows:

Supreme Strikes – Score 12 goals using English strikers in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score 12 goals using English strikers in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Premier Passing – Assist in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) with 11 Premier League players in your starting squad (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) with 11 Premier League players in your starting squad (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Lighting up Leeds – Score using Premier League players in seven separate Squad Battles win on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using Premier League players in seven separate Squad Battles win on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Elland Road Elegance – Score a Finesse goal using English players in 12 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all four will receive 300 XP and the 89 OVR Bamford card.

This challenge is a Squad Battles-themed one, so no online action is required. However, you will want to make sure to stack a team full of Premier League players to get this done. You won’t have to worry about a min. OVR requirement, so that helps out quite a bit.

Now, keep in mind that you should rock with an English striker during your time in Squad Battles. You could go with a IF item of Patrick Banford, or base Harry Kane. Both are English strikers, so those two can help out with the Supreme Strikes and Elland Road Elegance objectives.

This challenge is a season-based Objectives challenge, but the current season ends on May 7. Be sure to get this done by then.