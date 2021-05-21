FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Nicolo Barella Objectives challenge

Week 5 of the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has arrived, and that means a chance to get upgraded cards that feature some of the top players from the Serie A. On May 21, EA Sports and the FIFA team released two new Objectives challenges, one for Felipe Caicedo and the other for a 92 OVR player item of Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella. So, what do you need to do in order to get the Italian midfielder in your collection? Let’s go over the objectives for this challenge.

How to complete TOTS Nicolo Barella Objectives challenge

To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to fulfill five specific objectives. All of these objectives must be completed within the new Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Select mode. The five objectives are as follows:

Golazzo! – Score three Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Select (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score three Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Select (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Central Intelligence – Assist four goals with CMs in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Select (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals with CMs in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Select (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP) Scoring Streak – Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Select (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Select (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Winning Ways – Win eight matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Select (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win eight matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Select (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Italian Instinct – Score using Italian players in 12 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Select (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all five will receive 300 XP and the TOTS Barella player item.

In order to complete all five, you will need to compete in the online Serie A Select Friendly. This friendly has three team requirements, and those are as follows:

Serie A players – Exactly 11

Clubs – Exactly 11

Nationalities/Regions – Min. 3

This friendly challenge will be a bit more challenging than others that have dropped in recent weeks, thanks to the club requirements. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to stack the roster with players from powerhouses like Juventus (Piemonte Calcio), Inter Milan, or AC Milan. However, you should be able to build a formidable lineup nonetheless.

Players that you may want to use for this challenge include:

ST Ciro Immobile – Italian attacker that can help with the third and fifth objectives

RM Domenico Berardi – Has an 88 OVR TOTS item, and like Immobile, is Italian

LM Lorenzo Insigne – Like Berardi and Immobile, can help out with the scoring challenges.

CMs like Arthur (Piemonte Calcio), Sergej Milinkovic Savic (Lazio) or upgraded cards like MOTM Christian Eriksen (Inter). You’ll need CMs for the second objective, but be mindful that you can’t double up on the teams.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 28.