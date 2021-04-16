FIFA 21: How to vote for the TOTS

Back in January, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team honored the best players of 2020 with the Team of the Year (TOTY). But with most of the football leagues reaching the end of the season, it’s now time to get ready for the Team of the Season (TOTS). On April 16, EA opened up voting for the Community Team of the Season, as players have an open chance to choose who should make the squad for the 2020-21 season. With that said, here’s how you can vote for the TOTS.

To start off, you’ll need to go to the EA Sports website, and scroll over to the FIFA section. If you’re trouble getting to the website, you can click on this link right here.

Players can choose a starting group of 11 from footballers chosen by EA. The nominees for the Team of the Season are as follows:

Goalkeepers

Álex Remiro – Real Sociedad

Alphonse Areola – Fulham

Walter Benítez – OGC Nice

Alessio Cragno – Cagliari

Péter Gulácsi – RB Leipzig

Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray

Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City

Defenders

Francesco Acerbi – Lazio

David Alaba – Bayern München

Ridle Baku – VfL Wolfsburg

Emre Can – Borussia Dortmund

Lucas Digne – Everton

Connor Goldson – Rangers

Ko Itakura – FC Groningen

James Justin – Leicester City

Kang Sang Woo – Pohang Steelers

Johan Larsson – IF Elfsborg

Roberto Lopes – Shamrock Rovers

Gianluca Mancini – Roma FC

Philipp Max – PSV

Tyrone Mings – Aston Villa

Filip Mladenović – Legia Warszawa

Nordi Mukiele – RB Leipzig

Romain Perraud – Stade Brestois 29

Espen Ruud – Odds Ballklubb

Alexander Scholz – FC Midtjylland

Marcos Senesi – Feyenoord

Ahmed Sharahili – Al Shabab

Nicolás Tagliafico – Ajax

Edmond Tapsoba – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United

Kurt Zouma – Chelsea

Midfielders

Attackers

Michail Antonio – West Ham United

Adam Armstrong – Blackburn Rovers

Leon Bailey – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Harvey Barnes – Leicester City

Mohamed Bayo – Clermont Foot

Andrea Belotti – Torino

Robert Berić – Chicago Fire FC

Patson Daka – RB Salzburg

Siriki Dembele – Peterborough United

Boulaye Dia – Stade de Reims

Odsonne Edouard – Celtic

Everaldo – Kashima Antlers

Rogelio Funes Mori – Monterrey

Mario Gavranović – Dinamo Zagreb

Josip Iličić – Atalanta

Stanislav Iljutcenko – Pohang Steelers

Joselu – Deportivo Alavés

Tino Kadewere – Olympique Lyonnais

Moise Kean – Paris Saint-Germain

Jan Kuchta – Slavia Praha

Noa Lang – Club Brugge

Jordan Larsson – Spartak Moskva

Jamie Maclaren – Melbourne City

Kaoru Mitoma – Kawasaki Frontale

Negredo – Cádiz CF

Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma FC

Lior Refaelov – Antwerp

Ricardo Horta – Braga

Ricardo Lopes – Shanghai SIPG

Luis Miguel Rodríguez – Colón

Miroslav Stevanović – Servette FC

Jonas Wind – FC København

Burak Yılmaz – LOSC Lille

Duván Zapata – Atalanta

The Team of the Season voting began on April 16, but make sure to get in the votes well before April 23. April 23 is the start of the Team of the Season promo. Also, be mindful that when voting, make sure to check the box that signifies that you agree to EA’s terms and conditions.