FIFA 21: How to vote for the TOTS
It’s that time of the year again.
Back in January, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team honored the best players of 2020 with the Team of the Year (TOTY). But with most of the football leagues reaching the end of the season, it’s now time to get ready for the Team of the Season (TOTS). On April 16, EA opened up voting for the Community Team of the Season, as players have an open chance to choose who should make the squad for the 2020-21 season. With that said, here’s how you can vote for the TOTS.
To start off, you’ll need to go to the EA Sports website, and scroll over to the FIFA section. If you’re trouble getting to the website, you can click on this link right here.
Players can choose a starting group of 11 from footballers chosen by EA. The nominees for the Team of the Season are as follows:
Goalkeepers
- Álex Remiro – Real Sociedad
- Alphonse Areola – Fulham
- Walter Benítez – OGC Nice
- Alessio Cragno – Cagliari
- Péter Gulácsi – RB Leipzig
- Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray
- Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City
Defenders
- Francesco Acerbi – Lazio
- David Alaba – Bayern München
- Ridle Baku – VfL Wolfsburg
- Emre Can – Borussia Dortmund
- Lucas Digne – Everton
- Connor Goldson – Rangers
- Ko Itakura – FC Groningen
- James Justin – Leicester City
- Kang Sang Woo – Pohang Steelers
- Johan Larsson – IF Elfsborg
- Roberto Lopes – Shamrock Rovers
- Gianluca Mancini – Roma FC
- Philipp Max – PSV
- Tyrone Mings – Aston Villa
- Filip Mladenović – Legia Warszawa
- Nordi Mukiele – RB Leipzig
- Romain Perraud – Stade Brestois 29
- Espen Ruud – Odds Ballklubb
- Alexander Scholz – FC Midtjylland
- Marcos Senesi – Feyenoord
- Ahmed Sharahili – Al Shabab
- Nicolás Tagliafico – Ajax
- Edmond Tapsoba – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United
- Kurt Zouma – Chelsea
Midfielders
Attackers
- Michail Antonio – West Ham United
- Adam Armstrong – Blackburn Rovers
- Leon Bailey – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Harvey Barnes – Leicester City
- Mohamed Bayo – Clermont Foot
- Andrea Belotti – Torino
- Robert Berić – Chicago Fire FC
- Patson Daka – RB Salzburg
- Siriki Dembele – Peterborough United
- Boulaye Dia – Stade de Reims
- Odsonne Edouard – Celtic
- Everaldo – Kashima Antlers
- Rogelio Funes Mori – Monterrey
- Mario Gavranović – Dinamo Zagreb
- Josip Iličić – Atalanta
- Stanislav Iljutcenko – Pohang Steelers
- Joselu – Deportivo Alavés
- Tino Kadewere – Olympique Lyonnais
- Moise Kean – Paris Saint-Germain
- Jan Kuchta – Slavia Praha
- Noa Lang – Club Brugge
- Jordan Larsson – Spartak Moskva
- Jamie Maclaren – Melbourne City
- Kaoru Mitoma – Kawasaki Frontale
- Negredo – Cádiz CF
- Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma FC
- Lior Refaelov – Antwerp
- Ricardo Horta – Braga
- Ricardo Lopes – Shanghai SIPG
- Luis Miguel Rodríguez – Colón
- Miroslav Stevanović – Servette FC
- Jonas Wind – FC København
- Burak Yılmaz – LOSC Lille
- Duván Zapata – Atalanta
The Team of the Season voting began on April 16, but make sure to get in the votes well before April 23. April 23 is the start of the Team of the Season promo. Also, be mindful that when voting, make sure to check the box that signifies that you agree to EA’s terms and conditions.