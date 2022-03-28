FIFA 22: How to complete Fantasy FUT Donyell Malen SBC – Requirements and solutions
Part of the Netherlands’ future.
Week 2 of the FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT promo rolls on, as a new SBC went live on March 28. This one features one of Dortmund’s young strikers, Donyell Malen. FIFA players can now attempt to complete a new Squad Building Challenge that features Malen, with the main prize being an 88 OVR card of the Dutch striker that has 97 Pace, 91 Dribbling, and 4* Skill Moves. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Fantasy FUT Malen SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
BVB
- Starting players – 11
- Dortmund players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 130,000-135,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
BVB
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Ivan Perisic (81 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Gareth Bale (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)
- LCB: CAM Julian Brandt (81 OVR)
- MCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)
- RCB: TOTW ST Odion Ighalo (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- CF: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RCM: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)
- LB: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- LCB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RB: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on April 4.