FIFA 22: How to complete Fantasy FUT Donyell Malen SBC – Requirements and solutions

Week 2 of the FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT promo rolls on, as a new SBC went live on March 28. This one features one of Dortmund’s young strikers, Donyell Malen. FIFA players can now attempt to complete a new Squad Building Challenge that features Malen, with the main prize being an 88 OVR card of the Dutch striker that has 97 Pace, 91 Dribbling, and 4* Skill Moves. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Fantasy FUT Malen SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

BVB

Starting players – 11

Dortmund players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 130,000-135,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

BVB

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Ivan Perisic (81 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (81 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RM Gareth Bale (82 OVR)

RM Gareth Bale (82 OVR) LCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) RCM: CAM Isco (82 OVR)

CAM Isco (82 OVR) LCB: CAM Julian Brandt (81 OVR)

CAM Julian Brandt (81 OVR) MCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) RCB: TOTW ST Odion Ighalo (81 OVR)

TOTW ST Odion Ighalo (81 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) CF: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR) LM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RCM: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)

ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR) LB: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) LCB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RB: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 4.