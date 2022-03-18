FIFA 22: How to complete Fantasy FUT Moses Simon Objectives challenge

The FIFA 22 FUT Birthday promo is officially complete, but we now move into the world of Fantasy. The Fantasy FUT promo is now live, and the first Objectives challenge for this event features Nantes midfielder Moses Simon as the reward. Users can now grind towards an 88 OVR Fantasy FUT card of Simon, which has 4* Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings. So, how can you get this card on your team? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUT Birthday Simon Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the Saavy Signings friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Fine Winner – Score using a Forward in the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using a Forward in the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Through Space – Assist five goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist five goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Winning Work – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP) Signed to Score – Score in 10 separate matches in Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 88 OVR Simon.

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: Saavy Signings are as follows:

Loan Players: Exactly 0

First Owned Players: Exactly 0

No first-owned players can be used for this challenge, which means that you’ll need to buy players off the Transfer Market for the Saavy Signings friendly. And, each player on the squad (including subs) must be purchased for less than 2000 coins.

Here’s an example of a Starting XI that could give you an idea of what you need:

LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR)

ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR) CDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LCB: CB Lukas Klostermann (80 OVR)

CB Lukas Klostermann (80 OVR) RCB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) RB: RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR)

RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR) GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

All of the players can be purchased for 2000 Coins or less each. Because of the unique requirements, it’s going to be up to you to assemble a budget squad full of cards you didn’t initially pull. Make sure to look for quick, speedy players that can work well in a group with other players. And, chemistry is on for this challenge to boot.

This challenge is slated to expire on April 1.