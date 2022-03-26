FIFA 22: How to complete Fantasy FUT Noni Madueke SBC – Requirements and solutions
Keep the weekend going with a new SBC.
Week 2 of the Fantasy FUT promo in FIFA 22 is in full swing, as EA Sports has released yet another SBC for this event. Players can now attempt to obtain an 87 OVR player item of PSV midfielder Noni Madueke. Madueke could be a strong fit for budget FUT teams, thanks to his 94 Pace, and 4* rating in both the Weak Foot and Skill Moves categories. So, how can you add Madueke to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Fantasy FUT Madueke SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Eredivisie
- Starting players – 11
- Eredivisie players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 30,000-35,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
National Duty
- LST: ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR)
- RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)
- MCM: CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR)
- LWB: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Armando Izzo (79 OVR)
- MCB: CDM Denis Zakaria (80 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RWB: TOTW ST Odion Ighalo (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- MCM: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
This challenge will expire on April 2.