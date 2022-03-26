FIFA 22: How to complete Fantasy FUT Noni Madueke SBC – Requirements and solutions

Week 2 of the Fantasy FUT promo in FIFA 22 is in full swing, as EA Sports has released yet another SBC for this event. Players can now attempt to obtain an 87 OVR player item of PSV midfielder Noni Madueke. Madueke could be a strong fit for budget FUT teams, thanks to his 94 Pace, and 4* rating in both the Weak Foot and Skill Moves categories. So, how can you add Madueke to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Fantasy FUT Madueke SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Eredivisie

Starting players – 11

Eredivisie players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

National Duty

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 30,000-35,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

National Duty

LST: ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR)

ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) CAM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LCM: CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (82 OVR) MCM: CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR)

CM Adrien Rabiot (81 OVR) LWB: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (83 OVR) LCB: CB Armando Izzo (79 OVR)

CB Armando Izzo (79 OVR) MCB: CDM Denis Zakaria (80 OVR)

CDM Denis Zakaria (80 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RWB: TOTW ST Odion Ighalo (81 OVR)

TOTW ST Odion Ighalo (81 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) CAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) MCM: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 2.