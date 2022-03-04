FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Henrikh Mkhitaryan SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for the annual FUT Birthday promo in FIFA. FIFA 22 is celebrating the launch anniversary of FIFA Ultimate Team, and on March 4, a new SBC that features Roma FC attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan went live. Mkhitaryan’s card should get some serious attention, as this 91 OVR player item has 5* Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings. So, how can you get this item in FUT? Let’s go over what you need to know.

How to complete FUT Birthday Mkhitaryan SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 230,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Serie A TIM

ST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR)

ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR) LW: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (85 OVR)

CAM Alejandro Gomez (85 OVR) RCM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

CAM David Silva (85 OVR) CDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR)

CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)

Top Form

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LM: LM Heung-Min Son (89 OVR)

LM Heung-Min Son (89 OVR) RM: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR) CAM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) LCDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) LB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) LCB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)

CDM Rodri (86 OVR) RB: TOTW RW Carlos Vela (85 OVR)

TOTW RW Carlos Vela (85 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Tammy Abraham Objectives challenge

This challenge will be available until March 11.