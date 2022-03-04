FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Henrikh Mkhitaryan SBC – Requirements and solutions
Five stars all around.
It’s time for the annual FUT Birthday promo in FIFA. FIFA 22 is celebrating the launch anniversary of FIFA Ultimate Team, and on March 4, a new SBC that features Roma FC attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan went live. Mkhitaryan’s card should get some serious attention, as this 91 OVR player item has 5* Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings. So, how can you get this item in FUT? Let’s go over what you need to know.
How to complete FUT Birthday Mkhitaryan SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 230,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR)
- LW: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (85 OVR)
- RCM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LM: LM Heung-Min Son (89 OVR)
- RM: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- LCB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RW Carlos Vela (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
This challenge will be available until March 11.