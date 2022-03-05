FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Ryan Fredericks SBC – Requirements and solutions
Now that’s a lot of Pace.
One day after the start of the FUT Birthday and the release of the first promo-specific Squad Building Challenge, a new SBC for FIFA 22 went live on March 5. For this challenge, FUT users will now have a chance to obtain an 87 OVR player item of speedy West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks. So, how can you add the English back to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some handy solutions.
How to complete FUT Birthday Fredericks SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
England
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Premier League
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 150,000-160,000 Coins. While that price is just for an 87 OVR player, remember that Fredericks has an English link, incredible pace, and a 5* Weak Foot rating.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
England
- ST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)
- LF: CDM Maximillian Arnold (81 OVR)
- RF: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- MCM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RW Carlos Vela (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
This challenge will expire on March 9.