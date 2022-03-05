FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Ryan Fredericks SBC – Requirements and solutions

One day after the start of the FUT Birthday and the release of the first promo-specific Squad Building Challenge, a new SBC for FIFA 22 went live on March 5. For this challenge, FUT users will now have a chance to obtain an 87 OVR player item of speedy West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks. So, how can you add the English back to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some handy solutions.

How to complete FUT Birthday Fredericks SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Premier League

Starting players – Min. 1

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 150,000-160,000 Coins. While that price is just for an 87 OVR player, remember that Fredericks has an English link, incredible pace, and a 5* Weak Foot rating.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

England

ST: ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR)

ST Jamie Vardy (86 OVR) LF: CDM Maximillian Arnold (81 OVR)

CDM Maximillian Arnold (81 OVR) RF: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) MCM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) CDM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR) LCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB: TOTW RW Carlos Vela (85 OVR)

TOTW RW Carlos Vela (85 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCAM: CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR)

CAM Mason Mount (83 OVR) RCAM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 9.