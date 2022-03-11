FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Stefan de Vrij SBC – Requirements and solutions

Did we mention the Skill Moves rating?

Image via EA Sports

In addition to a new Objectives challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new FUT Birthday Squad Building Challenge on March 11. For this SBC, users can look to claim a 90 OVR player item of Inter defender Stefan de Vrij. This 90 OVR item also has 5* Skill Moves, making it a prized commodity. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUT Birthday de Vrij SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this SBC. FIFA users will need to complete three different lineups. Here are the requirements for each one:

National Duty

  • Starting players – 11
  • Netherlands players – Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
  • Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Tactical Emulation

  • Starting players – 11
  • Inter players – Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
  • Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Serie A TIM

  • Starting players – 11
  • Serie A players – Min. 1
  • Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
  • Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

Expect to pay around 190,000-200,000 Coins for this SBC. If you have the currency for it, here are some solutions that can help you out:

National Duty

  • ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
  • LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
  • RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
  • LCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
  • RCAM: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
  • CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
  • LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
  • LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Daniele Rugani (77 OVR)
  • RB: RM Hans Hateboer (80 OVR)
  • GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Tactical Emulation

  • LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
  • RST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
  • LW: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)
  • RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
  • CAM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
  • LCDM: CM Ilkay Gundogan (85 OVR)
  • RCDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
  • LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
  • MCB: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
  • GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

Serie A TIM

  • LST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
  • RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
  • LM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
  • RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
  • CAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
  • CDM: CDM Fabinho (86 OVR)
  • LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
  • LCB: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
  • RCB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)
  • RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
  • GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 18.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved