FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Stefan de Vrij SBC – Requirements and solutions

In addition to a new Objectives challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new FUT Birthday Squad Building Challenge on March 11. For this SBC, users can look to claim a 90 OVR player item of Inter defender Stefan de Vrij. This 90 OVR item also has 5* Skill Moves, making it a prized commodity. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUT Birthday de Vrij SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this SBC. FIFA users will need to complete three different lineups. Here are the requirements for each one:

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Inter players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

Expect to pay around 190,000-200,000 Coins for this SBC. If you have the currency for it, here are some solutions that can help you out:

National Duty

ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) RCAM: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Daniele Rugani (77 OVR)

CB Daniele Rugani (77 OVR) RB: RM Hans Hateboer (80 OVR)

RM Hans Hateboer (80 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Tactical Emulation

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LW: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) LCDM: CM Ilkay Gundogan (85 OVR)

CM Ilkay Gundogan (85 OVR) RCDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) MCB: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) RCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

Serie A TIM

LST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR) CDM: CDM Fabinho (86 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (86 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) RCB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 18.