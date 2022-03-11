FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Stefan de Vrij SBC – Requirements and solutions
Did we mention the Skill Moves rating?
In addition to a new Objectives challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new FUT Birthday Squad Building Challenge on March 11. For this SBC, users can look to claim a 90 OVR player item of Inter defender Stefan de Vrij. This 90 OVR item also has 5* Skill Moves, making it a prized commodity. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.
How to complete FUT Birthday de Vrij SBC
In order to complete this SBC. FIFA users will need to complete three different lineups. Here are the requirements for each one:
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Netherlands players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Inter players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
Expect to pay around 190,000-200,000 Coins for this SBC. If you have the currency for it, here are some solutions that can help you out:
National Duty
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- RCAM: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Daniele Rugani (77 OVR)
- RB: RM Hans Hateboer (80 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Tactical Emulation
- LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LW: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Ilkay Gundogan (85 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- MCB: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- LST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fabinho (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
This challenge will expire on March 18.