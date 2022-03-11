FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Erik Lamela Objectives challenge

We’re into the second week of the FUT Birthday promo in FIFA 22. After a big Week 1 challenge that featured Tammy Abraham, this one should be a bit easier to complete. This week’s Objectives challenge features Sevilla FC midfielder Erik Lamela. Users who choose to complete this one will receive an 87 OVR FUT Birthday item of Lamela.

So, how can you complete this Objectives challenge? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUT Birthday Lamela Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in Squad Battles. Here, users will compete against the computer and take on user-created FUT teams from around the world.

The four objectives are as follows:

Squad Battle Success – Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty with 11 LaLiga players in your starting squad (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP)

– Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty with 11 LaLiga players in your starting squad (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Thread the Needle – Assist with a Through Ball using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (rewards are Gold Pack, 61 OVR FUT Birthday Token player, and 300 XP)

– Assist with a Through Ball using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (rewards are Gold Pack, 61 OVR FUT Birthday Token player, and 300 XP) Argentinian Accuracy – Score 15 goals using Argentinian players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-pro difficulty (rewards are Two Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Score 15 goals using Argentinian players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-pro difficulty (rewards are Two Players Pack and 300 XP) Midfield Magic – Score using midfielders in 10 separate matches on min. Professional difficulty, with 11 LaLiga players in your starting squad (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 87 OVR Lamela.

As one could surmise from the Objectives, it’s going to be important to use a team full of LaLiga players, as well as stack the front with Argentinian players to complete the third objective. That latter part shouldn’t be a problem, thanks to players like Lucas Ocampos, Alejandro Gomez, and Angel Correa. The latter two, in particular, should be high priorities to add to your Squad Battles team. Both players’ base cards have 4* Weak Foot ratings, making them players that can help complete multiple objectives at once.

This challenge is slated to expire on March 18.