FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Stephy Mavididi SBC – Requirements and solutions

If you did the FUT Birthday Ryan Fredericks SBC, and are looking another upgraded card with an English link, look no further. On March 8, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Squad Building Challenge, featuring Montpellier midfielder Stephy Mavididi. Much like the Fredericks card, this midfielder has great pace, plus a 5* Weak Foot Rating. So, how can you get this SBC done? Let’s take a look.

How to complete FUT Birthday Mavididi SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Ligue 1

Starting players – Min. 1

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 140,000 Coins. While that price is just for an 88 OVR player, remember that Mavididi has an English link, strong pace, and a 5* Weak Foot rating.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

England

LST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR) RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) CAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) LWB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) MCB: GK Neto (82 OVR)

GK Neto (82 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RWB: GK Nick Pope (83 OVR)

GK Nick Pope (83 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LM: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) RM: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR) LCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) CDM: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

This challenge will expire on March 12.