FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Birthday Stephy Mavididi SBC – Requirements and solutions
From Montpellier.
If you did the FUT Birthday Ryan Fredericks SBC, and are looking another upgraded card with an English link, look no further. On March 8, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Squad Building Challenge, featuring Montpellier midfielder Stephy Mavididi. Much like the Fredericks card, this midfielder has great pace, plus a 5* Weak Foot Rating. So, how can you get this SBC done? Let’s take a look.
How to complete FUT Birthday Mavididi SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
England
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Ligue 1
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 140,000 Coins. While that price is just for an 88 OVR player, remember that Mavididi has an English link, strong pace, and a 5* Weak Foot rating.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
England
- LST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)
- RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- LWB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- MCB: GK Neto (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RWB: GK Nick Pope (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LM: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)
- RM: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- CDM: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
This challenge will expire on March 12.