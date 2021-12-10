FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Versus Nicholas Tagliafico Objectives challenge

On December 10, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the FUT Versus promo. For this promo, two different cards of each player, a Fire and Ice version, will square off against one another. Each card has slightly different stats. Additionally, the FIFA team released several new challenges, one of which being an Objectives mission, featuring Ajax back Nicholas Tagliafico. Users can obtain a Choice Pack, with players being able to pick one of two different 86 OVR cards. Here’s what you need to do in order to get this challenge done.

How to complete FUT Versus Tagliafico Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select ‘Play Online’ to locate the Renowned Rivals friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Goal Glut – Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Argentina (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Argentina (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Smart Setup – Assist three goals using Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Argentina (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Assist three goals using Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Argentina (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Scoring Star – Score in eight separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Argentina (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score in eight separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Argentina (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Amazing Argentina – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Renowned Rivals, with a full squad of players from Argentina (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive an 86 OVR Tagliafico choice pack and 300 XP.

The requirements for the challenge are as follows:

Countries/Regions – Max. 1

Loan players – Max. 1

As indicated by the objective requirements, you are only allowed to use players from one country for this friendly. So, make sure to build a team full of players from Argentina in order to get this done.

If you do complete this challenge, we recommend going with the Ice version. The Ice version may have -3 in Defending, as compared to the Fire card, but it does have an extra +5 to Dribbling.

This challenge will expire on December 17.