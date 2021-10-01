How to do a cross in FIFA 22

In football (or soccer, depending on what you call it), a cross is essentially a long pass in which a player pushes the ball towards the front of the opponent’s goal. Crosses are great plays for attempting to set up a either a header goal, a quick shot from a player in the six yard box, or if you think you can push the ball right to a sprinting attacker that can find space and get a shot off. In some instances, you might also need to attempt and complete cross passes in order to complete certain FUT and Career mode objectives in FIFA 22.

If you need some help with performing crosses in FIFA 22, we can help with that. Here’s a look at the controls for crosses in FIFA 22.

The input for a cross is the same one that would be used for a lob pass. If you are using the classic controls, hit either X (for Xbox) or Square to direct the ball towards the front of the next. For the alternate control setup, press either B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation).

We should note that there are several other advanced cross options in FIFA 22. Here’s a look at the controls for those options:

Driven Cross – RB/R1 + X/Square or B/Circle

– RB/R1 + X/Square or B/Circle High Cross – LB/L1 + X/Square or B/Circle

– LB/L1 + X/Square or B/Circle Ground Cross – X/Square or B/Circle + X/Square or B/Circle

– X/Square or B/Circle + X/Square or B/Circle Whipped Cross – LB/L1 + RB/R1 + X/Square or B/Circle

– LB/L1 + RB/R1 + X/Square or B/Circle Driven Ground Cross – RB/R1 + X/Square or B/Circle + X/Square or B/Circle

The button input that you will want to use for the advanced cross will depend on your controller layout. If you are using the classic layout, use X/Square. Alternative controller layout users should use B/Circle.