FIFA 22: How to complete Future Stars Amine Gouiri Objectives challenge

Week 2 of the FIFA 22 Future Stars promo is underway, and it comes with a twist. Two new objective challenges went live on February 11, with one of them featuring OGC Nice striker Amine Gouiri. This challenge wont be as time-consuming as the Future Stars Academy Trevoh Chahobah that released one week prior, but be prepared to head online in friendlies.

How to complete Future Stars Gouiri Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Liasons. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the Ligue 1 Liasons friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Learning in Lyon – Score an Outside the Box goal in two separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Liasons (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player)

– Score an Outside the Box goal in two separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Liasons (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player) Nice Play – Assist three goals using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Liasons (reward is Gold Pack)

– Assist three goals using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Liasons (reward is Gold Pack) Future Success – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Liasons (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Liasons (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack) Gifted Gouiri – Score in 10 separate matches using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Ligue 1 Liasons (reward is Premium Gold Pack)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 88 OVR Gouiri, plus 200 XP will also be awarded for completing each individual objective.

Even though this is a Milestones Objectives challenge, it shouldn’t be too hard to meet the requirements set forth. Make sure to stick within the requirements needed for this friendly, and pick some price-friendly Frenchmen who play in the Ligue 1 like Headliners Gaetan Laborde, POTM Teji Savanier, Objectives Benjamin Andre, Numbers Up Moussa Dembele, and TOTW Jonathan Clauss.

This challenge is slated to expire on March 4.