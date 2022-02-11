FIFA 22: How to complete Future Stars Jamie Leweling SBC – Requirements and solutions
Another Future Stars SBC is live.
It’s Week 2 of the FIFA 22 Future Stars program, and the new week includes a brand new Squad Building Challenge. An 87 OVR Future Stars player item of Greuther Furth winger Jamie Leweling is the prize for this challenge, and this card has an incredible 97 Pace stat, as well as 87 Shooting and 4* Skill Moves. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Future Stars Leweling SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Germany
- Starting players – 11
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
Bundesliga
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 120,000-130,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Germany
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LB: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Olivier Giroud (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Bundesliga
- LST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Wout Weghorst (85 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)
- RCM: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- CDM: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Idrissa Gueye (82 OVR)
- RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Kevin Trapp (82 OVR)
This challenge will be available until February 18.