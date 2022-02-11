FIFA 22: How to complete Future Stars Jamie Leweling SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s Week 2 of the FIFA 22 Future Stars program, and the new week includes a brand new Squad Building Challenge. An 87 OVR Future Stars player item of Greuther Furth winger Jamie Leweling is the prize for this challenge, and this card has an incredible 97 Pace stat, as well as 87 Shooting and 4* Skill Moves. So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Future Stars Leweling SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Germany

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Bundesliga

Starting players – Min. 1

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 120,000-130,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Germany

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR)

RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR) LCAM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) CM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Olivier Giroud (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Olivier Giroud (82 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Bundesliga

LST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR) RST: ST Wout Weghorst (85 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (85 OVR) CAM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)

CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR) LCM: CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)

CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR) RCM: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) CDM: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) LCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) RCB: CDM Idrissa Gueye (82 OVR)

CDM Idrissa Gueye (82 OVR) RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR) GK: GK Kevin Trapp (82 OVR)

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Future Stars Samuel Chukwueze Objectives challenge

This challenge will be available until February 18.