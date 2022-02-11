FIFA 22: How to complete Future Stars Samuel Chukwueze Objectives challenge

EA Sports and the FIFA 22 dropped not one, but two new Objectives challenge to kick of Week 2 of the Future Stars promo on February 11. In addition to the Future Stars Amine Gouiri challenge, a new Future Stars Objectives challenge that features Villarreal CF midfielder Samuel Chukwueze is now live for a limited time. Users can grind towards an 88 OVR player item of Chukwueze, and here’s what you will need to do in order to complete it.

How to complete Future Stars Chukwueze Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Lights. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select ‘Play Online’ to locate the LaLiga Lights friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Future Hope – Score an Finesse goal using a Midfielder in two separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Lights (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player)

– Score an Finesse goal using a Midfielder in two separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Lights (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player) New Generation – Assist four goals using Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Lights (reward is Gold Pack)

– Assist four goals using Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Lights (reward is Gold Pack) Future Success – Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Lights (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack)

– Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Lights (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack) Chukwueze’s Class – Score in 10 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: LaLiga Lights (reward is Premium Gold Pack)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 88 OVR Chukwueze. 200 XP will also be awared for completing each individual objective.

Because there are no country-themed requirements for this challenge, it should be easier to complete than the Objectives Gouiri one that also went live on February 11. Some cost-effective LaLiga players that might come in handy for this challenge include Headliners Yannick Carrasco, Europa League Nabil Fekir, TOTW Iago Aspas, and Hero Aleksandr Mostovoi.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete FUT Future Stars Academy Trevoh Chalobah Objectives challenge

This challenge is slated to expire on March 4.