FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Marco Reus SBC – Requirements and solutions
Here comes Reus.
FIFA 22 users can add one of the best midfielders/wingers from the Bundesliga to their team, thanks to a new Squad Building Challenge that went live in FUT on July 7. This new SBC features a 96 OVR RW player item of Dortmund’s Marco Reus. This is a Moments item, that celebrates his fantastic volley against FSV Mainz from this past season. So, how can you add 96 OVR Reus to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Moments Reus SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA 22 players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Germany
- Starting players – 11
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 320,000-330,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:
Germany
- LST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM James Maddison (82 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- CF: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RM: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (83 OVR)
- MCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Manuel Neuer (90 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LCM: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- MCM: Shapshifters CM Felipe (93 OVR)
- RCM: Icon Freddie Ljungberg (94 OVR)
- LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 14.