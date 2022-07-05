FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Martinez Quarta SBC – Requirements and solutions

FIFA 22 users who play with Serie A-themed teams may want to pay attention to this new SBC that dropped in FUT. On July 5, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Shapeshifters Squad Building Challenge, one that features Fiorentina defender Martinez Quarta. The reward for this challenge is a 93 OVR RB player item of Quarta, one that features 96 Pace, 91 Defending, and 5* Skill Moves. So, how can you add this card to your team? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Shapeshifters Quarta SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:

Argentina

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 90,000-95,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 12.