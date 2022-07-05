FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Martinez Quarta SBC – Requirements and solutions
Take a look at these stats.
FIFA 22 users who play with Serie A-themed teams may want to pay attention to this new SBC that dropped in FUT. On July 5, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new Shapeshifters Squad Building Challenge, one that features Fiorentina defender Martinez Quarta. The reward for this challenge is a 93 OVR RB player item of Quarta, one that features 96 Pace, 91 Defending, and 5* Skill Moves. So, how can you add this card to your team? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Shapeshifters Quarta SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Marc Bartra Objectives challenge
The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:
Argentina
- Starting players – 11
- Argentina players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 90,000-95,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Argentina
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RCM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- LB: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- LW: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RCM: CAM David Silva (85 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- LB: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 12.