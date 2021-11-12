FIFA 22: How to complete Numbers Up Steven Bergwijn Objectives challenge

On November 12, EA Sports released the latest FIFA 22 FUT promo, entitled Numbers Up. This promo revolves around players who wear Adidas shoes out on the pitch, and one of those individuals is Spurs midfielder Steven Bergwijn. A new 84 OVR Numbers Up Bergwijn card is out for a limited time, and it can be obtained by completing a couple of objectives. Here’s what you need to do.

How to complete Rulebreakers Bergwijn Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Numbers Up. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1, and then select Friendlies. From there, select ‘Play Online’ to locate the Numbers Up friendly.

The four objectives are as follows:

Passing Prowess –Assist in five separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Numbers Up with 10 players with min. 75 PAS in your starting squad (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

–Assist in five separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Numbers Up with 10 players with min. 75 PAS in your starting squad (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Fast Finishing – Score in five separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Numbers Up with 10 players with min. 75 PAS in your starting lineup (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score in five separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Numbers Up with 10 players with min. 75 PAS in your starting lineup (rewards are Two Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Dribbling Delights – Score in five separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Numbers Up with 10 players with min. 80 DRI on your starting squad (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP)

– Score in five separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Numbers Up with 10 players with min. 80 DRI on your starting squad (rewards are Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP) Play Up! – Play five matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Numbers Up (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable), Loan Numbers Up Bergwijn, and 300 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Those who complete all four will receive 300 XP and the Numbers Up Bergwijn card. None of these objectives have a win requirement, so as long as you score and rack up a few assists with the rating requirements above, you can get this done in as little as five FUT Friendly games.

Since the Spurs midfielder wears Adidas X shoes out on the pitch, this card will receive a Pace upgrade up to 99 in the future.

The requirements for the Numbers Up are as follows:

Loan Players – Max. 1

That’s it, but the rule for this friendly is Max Chemistry. Max Chemistry means that both teams will have the maximum amount of chemistry (100) active during the match.

This challenge is slated to expire on November 19.