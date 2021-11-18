FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Christopher Nkunku SBC – Requirements and solutions
A big award for the RB Leipzig mid.
The Bundesliga Player of the Month award for October has been handed out, and RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku has been given the honor. In commemoration of this award, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team has released a new Player of the Month SBC, with the main prize being an 88 OVR player item of the French midfielder. This is the second SBC featuring Nkunku in the span of a month.
So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.
How to complete POTM Nkunku SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- RB Leipzig players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack
France
- Starting players – Min. 1
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Bundesliga
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LF: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RF: RW Dejan Kulusevski (83 OVR)
- LM: TOTW RM Jonas Hofmann (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Lukas Klostermann (80 OVR)
- MCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)
France
- ST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Federico Valverde (83 OVR)
- LCM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RW Everton (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- MCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Thiago (86 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LM: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- RM: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- LB: TOTW LB Marcos Acuna (86 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- GK: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
This challenge will expire on December 18.