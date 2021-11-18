FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Christopher Nkunku SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Bundesliga Player of the Month award for October has been handed out, and RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku has been given the honor. In commemoration of this award, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team has released a new Player of the Month SBC, with the main prize being an 88 OVR player item of the French midfielder. This is the second SBC featuring Nkunku in the span of a month.

So, what do you need to do in order to complete this SBC? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Nkunku SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

RB Leipzig players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack

France

Starting players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

Starting players – Min. 1

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LF: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RF: RW Dejan Kulusevski (83 OVR)

RW Dejan Kulusevski (83 OVR) LM: TOTW RM Jonas Hofmann (83 OVR)

TOTW RM Jonas Hofmann (83 OVR) RM: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR) LCM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) RCM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) LCB: CB Lukas Klostermann (80 OVR)

CB Lukas Klostermann (80 OVR) MCB: CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (82 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

France

ST: ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR) LM: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CM Federico Valverde (83 OVR)

CM Federico Valverde (83 OVR) LCM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RCM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: TOTW RW Everton (83 OVR)

TOTW RW Everton (83 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LW: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (85 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) MCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) RCM: CM Thiago (86 OVR)

CM Thiago (86 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR) RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LM: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) RM: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) LCM: CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (86 OVR) RCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) LB: TOTW LB Marcos Acuna (86 OVR)

TOTW LB Marcos Acuna (86 OVR) LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) GK: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

This challenge will expire on December 18.