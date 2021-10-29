FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Christopher Nkunku SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 Rulebreakers promo is underway, and that means a chance at new, upgraded cards. On October 29, EA Sports released a new FUT Squad Building Challenge, with the reward being an 86 OVR card of RB Leipzig midfielder Chris Nkunku. There is a twist here, so be sure to take a look at the details first.

How to complete Rulebreakers Christopher Nkunku SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. The requirements for both are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

France

Starting players – Min. 1

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Prime Gold Players Pack

Those who complete both will receive a player choice pack. In the pack is two versions of Nkunku, one with upgraded shooting, and one with boosted passing attributes.

Solutions

You will get an 86 OVR attacking midfielder with good links upon completion, but it will over 150,000 Coins in total. If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

Bundesliga

ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) LW: TOTW ST Giovanni Simeone (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Giovanni Simeone (84 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessié (84 OVR)

CDM Franck Yannick Kessié (84 OVR) LB: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RCB: CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR)

CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR) RB: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)

France

LST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) RST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LM: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR) RM: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR) LCM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR) RCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR) RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR) RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on November 6.