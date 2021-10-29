FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Christopher Nkunku SBC – Requirements and solutions
Which one will you take?
The FIFA 22 Rulebreakers promo is underway, and that means a chance at new, upgraded cards. On October 29, EA Sports released a new FUT Squad Building Challenge, with the reward being an 86 OVR card of RB Leipzig midfielder Chris Nkunku. There is a twist here, so be sure to take a look at the details first.
How to complete Rulebreakers Christopher Nkunku SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. The requirements for both are as follows:
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
France
- Starting players – Min. 1
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Prime Gold Players Pack
Those who complete both will receive a player choice pack. In the pack is two versions of Nkunku, one with upgraded shooting, and one with boosted passing attributes.
Solutions
You will get an 86 OVR attacking midfielder with good links upon completion, but it will over 150,000 Coins in total. If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- LW: TOTW ST Giovanni Simeone (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessié (84 OVR)
- LB: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Milan Skriniar (86 OVR)
- RB: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)
France
- LST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- RST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LM: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
- RM: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- LCM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Harry Maguire (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on November 6.