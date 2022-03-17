FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Christopher Nkunku SBC (February 2022) – Requirements and solutions
Two POTMs for Nkunku.
RB Leipzig midfielder/attacker Christopher Nkunku has had a standout year in the Bundesliga thus far. And after another strong stretch for the month of February, the French footballer received a second Player of the Month (POTM) reward card in FIFA 22. This is also obtainable via SBC, and here’s how you can obtain it.
How to complete POTM Nkunku SBC
Much like with the Nkunku SBC that went live in November of last year, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
France
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- France players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Top Form
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 300,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)
- CF: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: TOTW RM Romain Faivre (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (82 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR)
- LB: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)
France
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)
- RCDM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTW LB Christian Gunther (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Wout Weghurst (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCAM: UEFA CM Ryan Gravenburch (86 OVR)
- RCAM: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)
- CM: CM Steven Berghuis (86 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Iago Aspas (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- LST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- RST: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)
- LCM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- MCM: CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)
- RCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- LB: FUT Birthday LB Yuri Berichiche (88 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
This challenge will expire on April 17.