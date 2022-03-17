FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Christopher Nkunku SBC (February 2022) – Requirements and solutions

RB Leipzig midfielder/attacker Christopher Nkunku has had a standout year in the Bundesliga thus far. And after another strong stretch for the month of February, the French footballer received a second Player of the Month (POTM) reward card in FIFA 22. This is also obtainable via SBC, and here’s how you can obtain it.

How to complete POTM Nkunku SBC

Much like with the Nkunku SBC that went live in November of last year, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

France

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Top Form

Starting players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 300,000 Coins. Here are a few solutions that could help you out:

Bundesliga

ST: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) CF: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: TOTW RM Romain Faivre (83 OVR)

TOTW RM Romain Faivre (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (82 OVR)

CDM Idrissa Gueye (82 OVR) RCM: CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR)

CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR) LB: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR)

CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

France

ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LCDM: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR) RCDM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) LB: TOTW LB Christian Gunther (84 OVR)

TOTW LB Christian Gunther (84 OVR) LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

Top Form

ST: ST Wout Weghurst (84 OVR)

ST Wout Weghurst (84 OVR) LM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCAM: UEFA CM Ryan Gravenburch (86 OVR)

UEFA CM Ryan Gravenburch (86 OVR) RCAM: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)

CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR) CM: CM Steven Berghuis (86 OVR)

CM Steven Berghuis (86 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Iago Aspas (88 OVR)

TOTW ST Iago Aspas (88 OVR) GK: GK Andre Onana (83 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

LST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) RST: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) CAM: CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR)

CF Memphis Depay (85 OVR) LCM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) MCM: CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR) RCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) LB: FUT Birthday LB Yuri Berichiche (88 OVR)

FUT Birthday LB Yuri Berichiche (88 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 17.