FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Georginio Wijnaldum SBC – Requirements and solutions

The second week of the Ones to Watch promo has arrived in FIFA 22, and this one has a PSG theme to it. Not only are new additions Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi in packs, but FIFA players can now attempt to complete a Squad Building Challenge that features new PSG addition Georginio Wijnaldum. This card has the potential to be upgraded from its current 84 OVR rating, so it might not be a bad option should you be a fan of the powerhouse from Paris.

How can you complete this SBC? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete POTM Georginio Wijnaldum SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three starting lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Ones to Watch

Starting players – 11

Ones to Watch players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Gold Pack

PSG

Starting players – 11

PSG players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solutions

Thanks to needing three lineups and one Ones to Watch (OTW) player, expect to pay around 120,000 Coins for this card. Here’s a look at solutions, should you need any:

Ones to Watch

LST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) RST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) LCAM: RW Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR) RCAM: CM Mateo Kovacic (85 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (85 OVR) LCDM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)

CM Jorginho (85 OVR) RCDM: OTW CM Saul (82 OVR)

OTW CM Saul (82 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR) RB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

PSG

LST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) CAM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) LCM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)

CM Jorginho (85 OVR) MCM: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)

CDM Rodri (86 OVR) RCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR) RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) LCAM: CM Youri Tielmans (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielmans (84 OVR) RCAM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) RM: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)

RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR) CM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

This challenge will expire on October 15.