FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Georginio Wijnaldum SBC – Requirements and solutions
PSG is in the building.
The second week of the Ones to Watch promo has arrived in FIFA 22, and this one has a PSG theme to it. Not only are new additions Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi in packs, but FIFA players can now attempt to complete a Squad Building Challenge that features new PSG addition Georginio Wijnaldum. This card has the potential to be upgraded from its current 84 OVR rating, so it might not be a bad option should you be a fan of the powerhouse from Paris.
How can you complete this SBC? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete POTM Georginio Wijnaldum SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three starting lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Ones to Watch
- Starting players – 11
- Ones to Watch players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Gold Pack
PSG
- Starting players – 11
- PSG players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Solutions
Thanks to needing three lineups and one Ones to Watch (OTW) player, expect to pay around 120,000 Coins for this card. Here’s a look at solutions, should you need any:
Ones to Watch
- LST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- RST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- LCAM: RW Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Mateo Kovacic (85 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)
- RCDM: OTW CM Saul (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
PSG
- LST: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- RST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Rodri (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (84 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Youri Tielmans (84 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- LM: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)
- CM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
This challenge will expire on October 15.