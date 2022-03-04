FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Orkun Kökçü SBC (February 2022) – Requirements and solutions

One Player of the Month card just wasn’t enough for Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kökçü. On March 4. the Turkish midfielder received his second Eredivisie Player of the Month award in a row, and a new 88 OVR card of Kökçü is now available in FIFA 22. This card is a +2 OVR upgrade from his January POTM card. So, how can you add this item to your FUT collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Orkun Kökçü SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-3-3 [4] formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Eredivisie players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solution

This SBC should cost around 30,000 Coins in total. The new POTM Kökçü has a number of upgrades as compared to its January counterpart, including a +3 to Pace and +4 to Dribbling.

Here’s a look at a potential solution:

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Mario Gotze (82 OVR)

CAM Mario Gotze (82 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (82 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (82 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: TOTW RB Hamari Traore (84 OVR)

TOTW RB Hamari Traore (84 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 4.