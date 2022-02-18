FIFA 22: How to complete Road to the Final Lisandro Martinez Objectives challenge

We’re on the Road to the Final, as the UEFA Champions League is now in the midst of the Round of 16. EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a slew of new UEFA-themed player items on February 18, with one of those being an 87 OVR player item of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. So, what do you need to do in order to complete the challenge that features the Argentinian defender? Let’s take a look at the objectives.

How to complete RTTF Martinez Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals.

The four objectives are as follows:

Head Above – Score a Header in two separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Champions League Loan Martinez Loan Item and 300 XP)

– Score a Header in two separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Champions League Loan Martinez Loan Item and 300 XP) Assists Galore – Assist five goals with Eredivisie players in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist five goals with Eredivisie players in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Double Duties – Assist with a Defender in four separate Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Two Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist with a Defender in four separate Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Two Players Pack and 300 XP) Argentine Class – Score in 10 separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with min. 4 Argentinian players in your starting squad (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 87 OVR Martinez and 200 XP.

Since this is a challenge that can be completed in Squad Battles, it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete. This challenge can be a good time to use any Squad Foundations players from the Eredivisie, including Foundations players like striker Luis Openda. Additionally, make sure to stuff in Argentinian players into the Starting XI of your Squad Battles team to make this challenge easier to complete. In fact, Ajax back Nicholas Tagliafico should be a prime target, since he’s also an Eredivisie player.

This challenge is slated to expire on February 25.