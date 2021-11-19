FIFA 22: How to complete Eredivisie Squad Foundations Objectives challenge

On November 19, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new Eredivisie Squad Foundations Objectives challenge. This challenge operates much like the ones that went live during FIFA 21. FIFA users can complete a number of objectives, and obtain three league-specific player items. For this challenge, the three main rewards are an 84 OVR card of back Leeroy Owusu, an 85 OVR item of goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, and an 85 OVR item of Belgium striker Luis Openda.

So, what do you need to do in order to get this done? Let’s take a look.

But before we do, let’s take a look at the three big rewards:

Leeroy Owusu

Justin Bijlow

Luis Openda

To complete this Squad Foundations challenge in full, FIFA users will need to complete four different objectives. All of these must be completed either in Rivals, or through Squad Battles.

The four objectives are as follows:

Lethal Finisher – Score eight Finesse goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 85 OVR GK Justin Bijlow (Untradeable))

– Score eight Finesse goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 85 OVR GK Justin Bijlow (Untradeable)) Double Dutch – Assist eight goals with Crosses using Eredivisie players in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven Eredivisie players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist eight goals with Crosses using Eredivisie players in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven Eredivisie players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable)) Eredivisie Elite – Score using Eredivisie players in eight separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven Eredivisie players in your starting squad (reward is 84 OVR RB Leeroy Owusu (Untradeable))

– Score using Eredivisie players in eight separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven Eredivisie players in your starting squad (reward is 84 OVR RB Leeroy Owusu (Untradeable)) Total Football – Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven Eredivisie players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

Complete all four, and you will receive the 85 OVR Openda player item.

Since this challenge requires users to use Eredivisie players, it might be best to try to grind these in Squad Battles. This is especially true for those free-to-play users who might not invest much in players from the Dutch-based league. But if you feel up to the Rivals challenge, that option is on the table. Just make sure that you meet the requirements and have at least seven Eredivisie players in your Starting XI.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 20, 2022.

