FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Dante SBC – Requirements and solutions
A center back with solid links.
It’s time for another Rulebreakers SBC, as EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new new challenge on November 1. OGC Nice Dante is the featured player, as FIFA users can now obtain an 85 OVR player item of the Brazilian defender. What do you need to do get this challenge done? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Rulebreakers Dante SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. The requirements for each are as follows:
Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Gold players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)
Rare Gold Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Gold players – Min. 11
- Team Chemistry – Min. 30
- Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)
Ligue 1
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack
Brazil
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
84-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
85-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 100,000 Coins. That’s a high price for an 85 OVR back, but Dante does have really good links. If you need solutions for this SBC, here are some that can help you out:
Ligue 1
- LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- RST: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Ivan Perisic (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)
- LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Alessandro Bastoni (80 OVR)
- RCB: CB Gianluca Mancini (80 OVR)
- RB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Brazil
- ST: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- MCAM: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- RCAMM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Saul (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Telles (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
84-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- RCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR))
- CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)
- LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- CF: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Lorenzo Insigne (85 OVR)
- RW: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- LCM: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- RCM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessié (84 OVR)
- LB: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)
- RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)
This challenge will expire on November 8.