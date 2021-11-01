FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Dante SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for another Rulebreakers SBC, as EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new new challenge on November 1. OGC Nice Dante is the featured player, as FIFA users can now obtain an 85 OVR player item of the Brazilian defender. What do you need to do get this challenge done? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Rulebreakers Dante SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. The requirements for each are as follows:

Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Gold players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)

Rare Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Gold players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Players Pack (Untradeable)

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

84-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 100,000 Coins. That’s a high price for an 85 OVR back, but Dante does have really good links. If you need solutions for this SBC, here are some that can help you out:

Ligue 1

LST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) RST: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) LM: LM Ivan Perisic (83 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (83 OVR) RM: RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR)

RW Domenico Berardi (82 OVR) LCDM: CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR)

CM Fabian Ruiz (82 OVR) LCDM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) LB: LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: CB Alessandro Bastoni (80 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (80 OVR) RCB: CB Gianluca Mancini (80 OVR)

CB Gianluca Mancini (80 OVR) RB: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Brazil

ST: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)

ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR) LCAM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) MCAM: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) RCAMM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RCDM: CM Saul (82 OVR)

CM Saul (82 OVR) LB: LB Alex Telles (82 OVR)

LB Alex Telles (82 OVR) LCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RM Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)

RM Edouard Mendy (83 OVR) LCAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) RCAM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR))

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)) CM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR) LCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR)

ST Edinson Cavani (85 OVR) GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

CF: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LW: LW Lorenzo Insigne (85 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (85 OVR) RW: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) LCM: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) RCM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) CDM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessié (84 OVR)

CDM Franck Yannick Kessié (84 OVR) LB: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (85 OVR) RCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (85 OVR) RB: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handanovic (86 OVR)

This challenge will expire on November 8.