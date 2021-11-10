FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Nicolo Zaniolo SBC – Requirements and solutions

In addition to a new Team of the Week and Silver Stars challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new SBC on November 10. This one is for the Rulebreakers promo, as users can acquire an 85 OVR attacking midfielder item of Roma FC’s Nicolo Zaniolo. How can you add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Rulebreakers Nicolo Zaniolo SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements are as follows:

Roma FC

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Roma FC players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Gold Players Pack

National Duty

Starting players – Min. 1

Italy players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

The total price for this SBC is about 60,000 Coins. That’s not too bad given the stats, but the 3* Skill Moves and Weak Foot does bring down this item just a bit.

Here’s a look at potential solutions:

Roma FC

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RW: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)

RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) MCM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) RCM: CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR)

CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB: TOTW CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

TOTW CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR) GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

National Duty

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LCAM: CAM Nabil Fekir (84 OVR)

CAM Nabil Fekir (84 OVR) MCAM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR) RCAM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

CB David Alaba (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)

RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on November 17.