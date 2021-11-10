FIFA 22: How to complete Rulebreakers Nicolo Zaniolo SBC – Requirements and solutions
In addition to a new Team of the Week and Silver Stars challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released a new SBC on November 10. This one is for the Rulebreakers promo, as users can acquire an 85 OVR attacking midfielder item of Roma FC’s Nicolo Zaniolo. How can you add it to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Rulebreakers Nicolo Zaniolo SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
Roma FC
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Roma FC players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Gold Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – Min. 1
- Italy players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
The total price for this SBC is about 60,000 Coins. That’s not too bad given the stats, but the 3* Skill Moves and Weak Foot does bring down this item just a bit.
Here’s a look at potential solutions:
Roma FC
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Ferran Torres (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- MCM: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)
National Duty
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Nabil Fekir (84 OVR)
- MCAM: CM Sergio Canales (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Jesus Navas (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on November 17.