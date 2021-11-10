The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 8 (November 10)

It’s Wednesday, and that means it’s time for a new Team of the Week. This will be the eight Team of the Week of the year. After a bit of an low-rated squad last week, the one for November 10 features some big names, including a Brazilian superstar at the front of the lineup. Let’s take a look at the ToTW for Week 8.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 8

For the second consecutive week, the marquee draw for the Team of the Week is from PSG. Neymar Jr. gets a bump up, as his latest card sits at 92 OVR. Other notable names include:

M’gladbach GK Jan Sommer

Bayern Munich CM Leon Goretzka

Manchester City LB Joao Cancelo

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for November 10:

Starters

ST: RC Celta ST Iago Aspas (86 OVR)

RC Celta ST Iago Aspas (86 OVR) LW: PSG LW Neymar Jr. (92 OVR)

PSG LW Neymar Jr. (92 OVR) RW: RB Leipzig ST Chris Nkunku (86 OVR)

RB Leipzig ST Chris Nkunku (86 OVR) LCM: RCD Espanyol CM Sergi Darder (82 OVR)

RCD Espanyol CM Sergi Darder (82 OVR) MCM: Bayern Munich CM Leon Goretzka (88 OVR)

Bayern Munich CM Leon Goretzka (88 OVR) RCM: Latium CM Luis Alberto (86 OVR)

Latium CM Luis Alberto (86 OVR) LB: Sevilla FC LB Marcos Acuna (86 OVR)

Sevilla FC LB Marcos Acuna (86 OVR) LCB : West Ham CB Kurt Zouma (84 OVR)

: West Ham CB Kurt Zouma (84 OVR) RCB: Manchester City LB Joao Cancelo (87 OVR)

Manchester City LB Joao Cancelo (87 OVR) RB: RC Lens RWB Jonathan Clauss (84 OVR)

RC Lens RWB Jonathan Clauss (84 OVR) GK: M’gladbach GK Jan Sommer (86 OVR)

Reserves

River Plate ST Julian Alvarez (84 OVR)

SL Benfica LW Everton (83 OVR)

AC Milan GK Ciprian Tatarusanu (81 OVR)

Arsenal CB Ben White (81 OVR)

Norwich CDM Mathias Normann (81 OVR)

Fulham RM Harry Wilson (81 OVR)

Girona FC ST Cristhian Stuani (81 OVR)

Substitutes

Lecce ST Massimo Coda (79 OVR)

Leon ST Victor Davila (76 OVR)

AS Nancy Lorraine ST Mickhail Biron (76 OVR)

Yokohamw F-14 RB Ryuta Koike (76 OVR)

Kristiansund ST Moses Mawa (74 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until November 17.