The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 8 (November 10)
#8 for FIFA 22.
It’s Wednesday, and that means it’s time for a new Team of the Week. This will be the eight Team of the Week of the year. After a bit of an low-rated squad last week, the one for November 10 features some big names, including a Brazilian superstar at the front of the lineup. Let’s take a look at the ToTW for Week 8.
The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 8
For the second consecutive week, the marquee draw for the Team of the Week is from PSG. Neymar Jr. gets a bump up, as his latest card sits at 92 OVR. Other notable names include:
- M’gladbach GK Jan Sommer
- Bayern Munich CM Leon Goretzka
- Manchester City LB Joao Cancelo
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for November 10:
Starters
- ST: RC Celta ST Iago Aspas (86 OVR)
- LW: PSG LW Neymar Jr. (92 OVR)
- RW: RB Leipzig ST Chris Nkunku (86 OVR)
- LCM: RCD Espanyol CM Sergi Darder (82 OVR)
- MCM: Bayern Munich CM Leon Goretzka (88 OVR)
- RCM: Latium CM Luis Alberto (86 OVR)
- LB: Sevilla FC LB Marcos Acuna (86 OVR)
- LCB: West Ham CB Kurt Zouma (84 OVR)
- RCB: Manchester City LB Joao Cancelo (87 OVR)
- RB: RC Lens RWB Jonathan Clauss (84 OVR)
- GK: M’gladbach GK Jan Sommer (86 OVR)
Reserves
- River Plate ST Julian Alvarez (84 OVR)
- SL Benfica LW Everton (83 OVR)
- AC Milan GK Ciprian Tatarusanu (81 OVR)
- Arsenal CB Ben White (81 OVR)
- Norwich CDM Mathias Normann (81 OVR)
- Fulham RM Harry Wilson (81 OVR)
- Girona FC ST Cristhian Stuani (81 OVR)
Substitutes
- Lecce ST Massimo Coda (79 OVR)
- Leon ST Victor Davila (76 OVR)
- AS Nancy Lorraine ST Mickhail Biron (76 OVR)
- Yokohamw F-14 RB Ryuta Koike (76 OVR)
- Kristiansund ST Moses Mawa (74 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be live in packs until November 17.