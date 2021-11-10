The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 8 (November 10)

#8 for FIFA 22.

Image from EA Sports

It’s Wednesday, and that means it’s time for a new Team of the Week. This will be the eight Team of the Week of the year. After a bit of an low-rated squad last week, the one for November 10 features some big names, including a Brazilian superstar at the front of the lineup. Let’s take a look at the ToTW for Week 8.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 8

For the second consecutive week, the marquee draw for the Team of the Week is from PSG. Neymar Jr. gets a bump up, as his latest card sits at 92 OVR. Other notable names include:

  • M’gladbach GK Jan Sommer
  • Bayern Munich CM Leon Goretzka
  • Manchester City LB Joao Cancelo

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for November 10:

Starters

  • ST: RC Celta ST Iago Aspas (86 OVR)
  • LW: PSG LW Neymar Jr. (92 OVR)
  • RW: RB Leipzig ST Chris Nkunku (86 OVR)
  • LCM: RCD Espanyol CM Sergi Darder (82 OVR)
  • MCM: Bayern Munich CM Leon Goretzka (88 OVR)
  • RCM: Latium CM Luis Alberto (86 OVR)
  • LB: Sevilla FC LB Marcos Acuna (86 OVR)
  • LCB: West Ham CB Kurt Zouma (84 OVR)
  • RCB: Manchester City LB Joao Cancelo (87 OVR)
  • RB: RC Lens RWB Jonathan Clauss (84 OVR)
  • GK: M’gladbach GK Jan Sommer (86 OVR)

Reserves

  • River Plate ST Julian Alvarez (84 OVR)
  • SL Benfica LW Everton (83 OVR)
  • AC Milan GK Ciprian Tatarusanu (81 OVR)
  • Arsenal CB Ben White (81 OVR)
  • Norwich CDM Mathias Normann (81 OVR)
  • Fulham RM Harry Wilson (81 OVR)
  • Girona FC ST Cristhian Stuani (81 OVR)

Substitutes

  • Lecce ST Massimo Coda (79 OVR)
  • Leon ST Victor Davila (76 OVR)
  • AS Nancy Lorraine ST Mickhail Biron (76 OVR)
  • Yokohamw F-14 RB Ryuta Koike (76 OVR)
  • Kristiansund ST Moses Mawa (74 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until November 17.

