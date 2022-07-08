FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Daniel James Objectives challenge

It’s the fourth week of the FIFA 22 Shapeshifters promo, and the start of a new one means a new Shapeshifters Objectives challenge. For this week, FUT users can now grind toward a 92 OVR Shapeshifters card of Leeds United’s Daniel James. This is a gaudy card, highlighted by 92 Dribbling and 98 Pace. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Shapeshifters James challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Moments Marco Reus SBC – Requirements and solutions

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1 and select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the friendly called Shifting Shape.

The four objectives are as follows:

Class Finish – Score five Finesse goals using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score five Finesse goals using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Premier League Curve – Assist five goals using Crosses with at least three Premier League players in your starting squad in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist five goals using Crosses with at least three Premier League players in your starting squad in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Win 6 – Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Rapid Welshman – Score in four separate matches using a player with min. 90 Pace in Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 93 OVR James and 300 XP.

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape are as follows:

Loan Players: Max. 1

Countries/Regions: Min. 3

Leagues: Min. 5

This has Classic Match rules, meaning no Max Chemistry.

Users will need to use some Premier League players for this challenge, but there is another component involved here. The fourth objective includes a requirement to score while using a player with min. 90 Pace. If you’re trying to build a team on the cheap, Liverpool’s Mo Salah has a base item that possesses 90 Pace, as do Sadio Mane and Raheem Sterling. Make sure to add some speed up front, since that will be even more important for this challenge.

This challenge is slated to expire on July 15.