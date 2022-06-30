FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Kevin Volland SBC – Requirements and solutions

AS Monaco fans may know Kevin Volland as the team’s star striker, but the FIFA 22 Shapeshifters promo sees the German at a new position. On June 30, a new Squad Building Challenge in FUT went live, with the marquee prize being a 93 OVR card of Kevin Volland. However, this card will feature Volland as a defender, not as an attacker. So, how can you add this new card to your collection?

How to complete Shapeshifters Volland SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-1-4-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solution

This Squad Building Challenge should cost around 85,000-90,000 Coins.

This 93 OVR Shapeshifters item is a +10 upgrade from Volland’s base item that went live at the start of the game, albeit in a different position. Volland should be a nice option for German and Ligue 1-themed team builds that could use a fast defender. While Volland is an attacker in real life, this card does have very good defensive attributes. Plus, the 4* Weak Foot rating doesn’t hurt, either.

Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

ST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR) LM: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)

LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR) RM: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LCM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)

CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR) RCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) CDM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)

CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) GK: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 7.