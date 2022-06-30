FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Kevin Volland SBC – Requirements and solutions
Volland gets a new position.
AS Monaco fans may know Kevin Volland as the team’s star striker, but the FIFA 22 Shapeshifters promo sees the German at a new position. On June 30, a new Squad Building Challenge in FUT went live, with the marquee prize being a 93 OVR card of Kevin Volland. However, this card will feature Volland as a defender, not as an attacker. So, how can you add this new card to your collection?
How to complete Shapeshifters Volland SBC
Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Emerson Objectives challenge
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-1-4-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:
- Starting players – 11
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
Solution
This Squad Building Challenge should cost around 85,000-90,000 Coins.
This 93 OVR Shapeshifters item is a +10 upgrade from Volland’s base item that went live at the start of the game, albeit in a different position. Volland should be a nice option for German and Ligue 1-themed team builds that could use a fast defender. While Volland is an attacker in real life, this card does have very good defensive attributes. Plus, the 4* Weak Foot rating doesn’t hurt, either.
Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:
- ST: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- LM: LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)
- RM: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LCM: CF Henrikh Mkhitaryan (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- CDM: CAM Lars Stindl (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 7.