FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Marc Bartra Objectives challenge

A new FIFA 22 Shapeshifters Objectives challenge went live on June 8, and this one has a LaLiga flair to it. FUT players can now grind towards a 93 OVR player item of Real Betis winger Marc Bartra. So, what objectives need to be completed in order to get this done? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Shapeshifters Bartra challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1 and select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the friendly called Shifting Shape.

The four objectives are as follows:

Spanish Touch – Score five Finesse goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score five Finesse goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Defensive Maestro – Assist four goals using Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals using Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Win 6 – Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) LaLiga Teamwork – Assist a goal using LaLiga players in five separate matches in Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 93 OVR Bartra and 300 XP.

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape are as follows:

Loan Players: Max. 1

Countries/Regions: Min. 3

Leagues: Min. 5

This has Classic Match rules, meaning no Max Chemistry.

Not much stress will need to be put into building a team, to complete this challenge. Just make sure you have some LaLiga players in to rack up assists, as the fourth and final objective requires players from the top Spanish association.

This challenge is slated to expire on July 8.