FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Moments Jamie Vardy SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 Shapeshifters promo continued on June 28, as a new Shapeshifters Moments Squad Building Challenge went live in FUT. A new 96 OVR LW player item of Leicester City attacker Jamie Vardy went live, one that commemorates the Englishman’s great performance during a comeback win against Manchester United in 2014-15. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Shapeshifters Vardy SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Emerson Objectives challenge

The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 180,000-190,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

England

ST: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) LCAM: CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR)

CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR) MCAM: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) RCAM: CM Georgino Wijnaldum (84 OVR)

CM Georgino Wijnaldum (84 OVR) LCDM: TOTW CDM Aurélien Tchouaméni (87 OVR)

TOTW CDM Aurélien Tchouaméni (87 OVR) RCDM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (82 OVR)

CDM Idrissa Gueye (82 OVR) LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) LCB: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR) RCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) RB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) GK: GK Lopes (82 OVR)

Premier League

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LW: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR) RW: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) LCM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) MCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RCM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) LB: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR) LCB: CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR)

CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR) RCB: TOTW CB Joel Matip (85 OVR)

TOTW CB Joel Matip (85 OVR) RB: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) RST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: CM Tucker Neuhaus (82 OVR)

CM Tucker Neuhaus (82 OVR) LCM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) RCM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)

CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR) LB: Shapeshifters CB Marko Arnautovic (92 OVR)

Shapeshifters CB Marko Arnautovic (92 OVR) LCB: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 6.