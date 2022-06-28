FIFA 22: How to complete Shapeshifters Moments Jamie Vardy SBC – Requirements and solutions
This one looks good.
The FIFA 22 Shapeshifters promo continued on June 28, as a new Shapeshifters Moments Squad Building Challenge went live in FUT. A new 96 OVR LW player item of Leicester City attacker Jamie Vardy went live, one that commemorates the Englishman’s great performance during a comeback win against Manchester United in 2014-15. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Shapeshifters Vardy SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this FIFA 22 SBC are as follows:
England
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 180,000-190,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
England
- ST: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Tanguy Ndombele (82 OVR)
- MCAM: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Georgino Wijnaldum (84 OVR)
- LCDM: TOTW CDM Aurélien Tchouaméni (87 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- LCB: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)
- RB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Lopes (82 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LW: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)
- RW: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- LB: CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Tomas Soucek (82 OVR)
- RCB: TOTW CB Joel Matip (85 OVR)
- RB: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- LST: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Andrej Kramaric (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: CM Tucker Neuhaus (82 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)
- LB: Shapeshifters CB Marko Arnautovic (92 OVR)
- LCB: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 6.