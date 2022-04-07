FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Curtis Jones SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 7, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new player into the Showdown Series. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Liverpool CM Curtis Jones. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Curtis Jones SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA 22 players will need to complete just a single starting lineup. It’s set to the 4-3-3 (5) formation and you’ll need to keep a few specific requirements in mind. Here they are:

Starting players – 11

Liverpool players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Solution

This SBC currently costs right around 200,000 Coins. Much like the Showdown Aymeric Laporte SBC, we’re not sure if this is worth it. Yes, this version of Curtis Jones is great, but with Team of the Season right around the corner, we don’t think it’s worth dropping that many coins right now. If you love Liverpool and have to have him in your squad, here’s a solution to help you out.

LW : LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) CF : ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR)

: ST Mauro Icardi (83 OVR) RW : RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) CM : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) CM : ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) CDM : CAM David Silva (85 OVR)

: CAM David Silva (85 OVR) LB : LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR)

: LW Eden Hazard (85 OVR) CB : CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR)

: CB Sergio Ramos (88 OVR) CB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB : GK TOTW Yann Sommer (88 OVR)

: GK TOTW Yann Sommer (88 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 10.