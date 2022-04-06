FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Genki Haraguchi SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 6, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new player into the Showdown Series. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Union Berlin CAM Genki Haraguchi. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Genki Haraguchi SBC

To complete this SBC, you’ll need to finish three different segments. Each of these starting lineups has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward -Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

84-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward- Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is currently running at right around 155,000 Coins. That’s a relatively steep price for a player who struggles to be linked outside of the Bundesliga. However, Union Berlin has been playing much better than their weekend opponents Hertha Berlin. If they can stay on form, Haraguchi will get his +2 upgrade. Here are some solutions if you decide to complete it.

Bundesliga

ST : Luis Muriel (82 OVR)

: Luis Muriel (82 OVR) ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Lorenzo Pelegrini (81 OVR)

: CAM Lorenzo Pelegrini (81 OVR) CM : CM Fabian (82 OVR)

: CM Fabian (82 OVR) CM : CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR)

: CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR) CDM : CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)

: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR) LB : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : CB Kurt Zouma (81 OVR)

: CB Kurt Zouma (81 OVR) RB : RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR)

: RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR) GK: GK Alessio Cragno (81 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

LW : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) ST : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) RW : RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)

: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR) CM : CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) CDM : CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) CDM : CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB : CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR) RB : CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

ST : ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)

: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR) LM : LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)

: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR) CAM : CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) RM : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) CDM : CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) CDM : CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB : CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR)

: CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR) RB :CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

:CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 9.