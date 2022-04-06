FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Genki Haraguchi SBC – Requirements and solutions
Union Berlin continues its push for the top six.
On April 6, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new player into the Showdown Series. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Union Berlin CAM Genki Haraguchi. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Genki Haraguchi SBC
To complete this SBC, you’ll need to finish three different segments. Each of these starting lineups has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward -Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
84-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
85-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC is currently running at right around 155,000 Coins. That’s a relatively steep price for a player who struggles to be linked outside of the Bundesliga. However, Union Berlin has been playing much better than their weekend opponents Hertha Berlin. If they can stay on form, Haraguchi will get his +2 upgrade. Here are some solutions if you decide to complete it.
Bundesliga
- ST: Luis Muriel (82 OVR)
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Lorenzo Pelegrini (81 OVR)
- CM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- CM: CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Kurt Zouma (81 OVR)
- RB: RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Alessio Cragno (81 OVR)
84-Rated Squad
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Federico Chiesa (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Simon Kjaer (83 OVR)
- RB: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)
- LM: LW Lorenzo Insigne (86 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- RM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias de Ligt (85 OVR)
- RB:CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
This challenge expires on April 9.