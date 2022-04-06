FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Suat Serdar SBC – Requirements and solutions
Hertha tries to climb out of the relegation zone.
On April 6, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new player into the Showdown Series. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Hertha Berlin CM Suat Serdar. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Suat Serdar SBC
To complete this SBC set, you’ll need to complete three different segments. Each of these has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind while working through it. Here they are:
Germany
- Starting players – 11
- Germany players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward -Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward -Premium Mixed Players Pack
85-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC will run you around 155,000 Coins when it’s all said and done. Hertha has certainly been playing worse than Union Berlin this year; however, this is a home game for Hertha. Serdar and the rest of the squad could pick up a victory, though we’d still pick Union if we were forced to. Here are some solutions to help you out if you decide to complete this.
Germany
- ST: ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR)
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (81 OVR)
- CM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- CM: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)
- CM: CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR)
- LB: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Kurt Zouma (81 OVR)
- RB: RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Alessio Cragno (81 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM James Maddison (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- CB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- CF: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM Wilfied Ndidi (85 OVR)
- CM: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LB: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Sebastian Coates (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)
This SBC expires on April 9.