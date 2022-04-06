FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Suat Serdar SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 6, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new player into the Showdown Series. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Hertha Berlin CM Suat Serdar. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Suat Serdar SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC set, you’ll need to complete three different segments. Each of these has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind while working through it. Here they are:

Germany

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward -Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward -Premium Mixed Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will run you around 155,000 Coins when it’s all said and done. Hertha has certainly been playing worse than Union Berlin this year; however, this is a home game for Hertha. Serdar and the rest of the squad could pick up a victory, though we’d still pick Union if we were forced to. Here are some solutions to help you out if you decide to complete this.

Germany

ST : ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR)

: ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR) ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (81 OVR)

: CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (81 OVR) CM : CM Fabian (82 OVR)

: CM Fabian (82 OVR) CM : CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR)

: CDM Manuel Locatelli (82 OVR) CM : CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR)

: CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR) LB : LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : CB Kurt Zouma (81 OVR)

: CB Kurt Zouma (81 OVR) RB : RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR)

: RWB Nordi Mukiele (81 OVR) GK: GK Alessio Cragno (81 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) LM : LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) CM : CAM James Maddison (82 OVR)

: CAM James Maddison (82 OVR) CM : CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RM : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)

: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR) LB : LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) CB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) RB : RB Ricardo Pereira (84 OVR)

: RB Ricardo Pereira (84 OVR) GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

ST : ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) CF : ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR)

: ST Edison Cavani (85 OVR) LM : LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) CM : CDM Wilfied Ndidi (85 OVR)

: CDM Wilfied Ndidi (85 OVR) CM : CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

: CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR) RM : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LB : ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR)

: ST Kevin Volland (83 OVR) CB : CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) CB : CB Sebastian Coates (84 OVR)

: CB Sebastian Coates (84 OVR) RB : GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR) GK: GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

This SBC expires on April 9.