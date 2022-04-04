FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Iuri Medeiros SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 4, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Braga CAM Iuri Medeiros. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Iuri Medeiros SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to finish this SBC set, you’ll need to complete two different starting lineups. Each segment has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:

Portugal

Starting players – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC currently costs right around 80,000 Coins. Given that he plays in the Portuguese league, it’ll be tough for most to link Medeiros into a squad. That said, he pairs nicely with someone like FUT Birthday Quarsema, so you might consider completing him. Here are some solutions to help you out.

Portugal

ST : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) LM : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CM : CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) CM : CM Matteo Kovacic (83 OVR)

: CM Matteo Kovacic (83 OVR) RM : GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)

: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)

: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR) LB : LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR) CB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) CB : CB Zapilicueta (83 OVR)

: CB Zapilicueta (83 OVR) RB : GK Nick Pope (83 OVR)

: GK Nick Pope (83 OVR) GK: GK Bernard Leno (83 OVR)

Top Form

LW : LF Wilfried Zaha (82 OVR)

: LF Wilfried Zaha (82 OVR) ST : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) RW : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) CM : CM Matteo Kovacic (83 OVR)

: CM Matteo Kovacic (83 OVR) CM : CM Jorginho (85 OVR)

: CM Jorginho (85 OVR) CDM : CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)

: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR) LB : LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR) CB : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CB : CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)

: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR) RB : RM TOTW Otavio (86 OVR)

: RM TOTW Otavio (86 OVR) GK: GK Bernard Leno (83 OVR)

This challenge expires on April 7.