FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Iuri Medeiros SBC – Requirements and solutions
Another Europa League showdown.
On April 4, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Braga CAM Iuri Medeiros. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Iuri Medeiros SBC
If you want to finish this SBC set, you’ll need to complete two different starting lineups. Each segment has its own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:
Portugal
- Starting players – 11
- Portugal players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC currently costs right around 80,000 Coins. Given that he plays in the Portuguese league, it’ll be tough for most to link Medeiros into a squad. That said, he pairs nicely with someone like FUT Birthday Quarsema, so you might consider completing him. Here are some solutions to help you out.
Portugal
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- LM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Matteo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- RM: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Zapilicueta (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Nick Pope (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernard Leno (83 OVR)
Top Form
- LW: LF Wilfried Zaha (82 OVR)
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Matteo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (85 OVR)
- LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)
- CB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CB: CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)
- RB: RM TOTW Otavio (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernard Leno (83 OVR)
This challenge expires on April 7.