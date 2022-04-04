FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Ryan Kent SBC – Requirements and solutions
FIFA 20 showdown flashbacks.
On April 4, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Rangers CF Ryan Kent. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.
How to complete Showdown Ryan Kent SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. As you work through them, you’ll need to keep a few specific requirements in mind. Here they are:
England
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC is coming in at right around 140,000 Coins. That’s steep, but longtime FIFA players will remember how great Kent’s UEL Live card was in FIFA 20. He’s not quite as ridiculous, but remember that this card could upgrade too. If he gets the +2, you may regret not doing this card if you can link him into your squad. Here are a few solutions.
England
- ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- CAM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)
- CB: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- CB: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RB: ST Duban Zapata (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- CAM: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- CM: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Jorginho (85 OVR)
- RM: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: RM TOTW Otavio (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)
This challenge will expire on April 7.