FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Ryan Kent SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 4, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team introduced a new Showdown Series into the game. This ongoing promo will put two cards up against each other whose teams are about to play in real life. Depending on how the real-life contest goes, the in-game cards can get a +1 or +2 upgrade. The +1 comes from a draw, while a real-world win gets you a +2. One of these Showdown cards was dropped into Squad Building Challenges and it’s Rangers CF Ryan Kent. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your club.

How to complete Showdown Ryan Kent SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate starting lineups. As you work through them, you’ll need to keep a few specific requirements in mind. Here they are:

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC is coming in at right around 140,000 Coins. That’s steep, but longtime FIFA players will remember how great Kent’s UEL Live card was in FIFA 20. He’s not quite as ridiculous, but remember that this card could upgrade too. If he gets the +2, you may regret not doing this card if you can link him into your squad. Here are a few solutions.

England

ST : ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) ST : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) CAM : CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) CAM : CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) CDM : CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR)

: CM Nicolo Barella (84 OVR) CDM : CM Arthur (83 OVR)

: CM Arthur (83 OVR) LB : LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

: LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR) CB : LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) CB : CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RB : ST Duban Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duban Zapata (83 OVR) GK: GK Jordan Pickford (83 OVR)

Top Form

ST : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) CAM : LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LM : LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) CM : ST Andre Silva (84 OVR)

: ST Andre Silva (84 OVR) CM : CM Jorginho (85 OVR)

: CM Jorginho (85 OVR) RM : RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) CB : CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB : RM TOTW Otavio (86 OVR)

: RM TOTW Otavio (86 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

This challenge will expire on April 7.