FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Niklas Sule vs Gerard Pique SBC – Requirements and solutions

The first Showdown Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) for FIFA 22 officially went live on December 4, as FIFA and FUT players can now attempt to acquire two defenders to their collections. An 88 OVR item of Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, and an 88 OVR card of FC Barcelona back Gerard Pique are now available for a limited time, and it’s quite fitting for this challenge. Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are slated to play on December 8 in the UEFA Champions league.

So, how can you complete these challenges? Let’s take a look.

To fully complete this challenge, FIFA users will need to complete four separate lineups of 11 players. Two of these are for the 88 OVR Sule card, and two are for Pique.

Here’s a look at the requirements for the Sule SBC:

Niklas Sule

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Bayern Munich players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

And for Pique:

Gerard Pique

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

FC Barcelona players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Both of these challenges will most likely cost you around 150K. If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

Niklas Sule

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: TOTW ST Gaetan Laborde (85 OVR)

TOTW ST Gaetan Laborde (85 OVR) CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR)

CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR) LB: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) RB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)

LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST: ST Timo Werner (84 OVR)

ST Timo Werner (84 OVR) LW: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)

ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR) MCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR) RCM: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)

CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR) RCB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR) RB: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

Gerard Pique

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR) LW: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)

LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR) RW: RW Ousmane Dembele (83 OVR)

RW Ousmane Dembele (83 OVR) CAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR) RCM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Gaetan Laborde (85 OVR)

TOTW ST Gaetan Laborde (85 OVR) GK: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LaLiga

LST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR) RST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR) RM: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)

ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR) LCDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) RCDM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)

CB David Alaba (84 OVR) GK: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

This challenge will expire on December 7.