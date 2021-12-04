FIFA 22: How to complete Showdown Niklas Sule vs Gerard Pique SBC – Requirements and solutions
First one for FUT 22.
The first Showdown Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) for FIFA 22 officially went live on December 4, as FIFA and FUT players can now attempt to acquire two defenders to their collections. An 88 OVR item of Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, and an 88 OVR card of FC Barcelona back Gerard Pique are now available for a limited time, and it’s quite fitting for this challenge. Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are slated to play on December 8 in the UEFA Champions league.
So, how can you complete these challenges? Let’s take a look.
To fully complete this challenge, FIFA users will need to complete four separate lineups of 11 players. Two of these are for the 88 OVR Sule card, and two are for Pique.
Here’s a look at the requirements for the Sule SBC:
Niklas Sule
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Bayern Munich players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
And for Pique:
Gerard Pique
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- FC Barcelona players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Both of these challenges will most likely cost you around 150K. If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:
Niklas Sule
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: TOTW ST Gaetan Laborde (85 OVR)
- CAM: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Franck Yannick Kessie (84 OVR)
- LB: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- RB: LB Lucas Hernandez (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Timo Werner (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: ST Erling Haaland (88 OVR)
- MCM: CAM Kai Havertz (84 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Mats Hummels (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Ruben Dias (87 OVR)
- RB: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)
Gerard Pique
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST Iago Aspas (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Lucas Ocampos (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Ousmane Dembele (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Joao Felix (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Fernando Reges (84 OVR)
- RCM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Gaetan Laborde (85 OVR)
- GK: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
LaLiga
- LST: ST Gerard Moreno (86 OVR)
- RST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (84 OVR)
- RM: ST Sergio Aguero (87 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: CB David Alaba (84 OVR)
- GK: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)
This challenge will expire on December 7.